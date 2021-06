Over 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Brazil

Sao Paulo :

The vaccination campaign is accelerating, the spread record must be broken in June!" the ministry tweeted late on Wednesday.





During his televised address, President Jair Bolsonaro said that all those willing to get vaccinated against the virus would receive COVID-19 shots until the end of the year. Brazil is ranked fourth in the world in terms of the pace of the mass vaccination campaign. According to the latest data, some 22.6 million people -- or roughly 10.6% of the 211 million-strong population -- have been fully inoculated so far.