TN police gets separate Covid care centres in Cuddalore

Cuddalore :

The Cuddalore district police have set up a special Covid-19 care centre to treat policemen and their families who are contracting the vrus. About 101 police personal across the district have tested positive during the second wave of the pandemic.





These personal are attached to seven police sub-divisions and are undergoing treatment. Sixty-four of them were being treated at various hospitals and the others were under home quarantine.





After a policeman complained of difficulties to get oxygen beds for treatment, the department set up a separate ward with all the facilities.





An 18-bed hospital with oxygen facilities were set up at the Police hospital, Cuddalore to provide the best of medical care to the policemen and their family members infected by the disease.





A senior police official told: "We are in the process of setting up a 100 bedded ward with oxygen facilities. A marriage hall is being converted for this process and will benefit policemen, their families as well as frontline workers who are engaged in fighting Covid-19."