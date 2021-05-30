IIM-B alumini launches 'donate a vaccine' fundraising initiative

Bangalore :

Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Dr Devi Shetty, Chair, IIM-B Board of Governors, jointly launched the initiative virtually on Saturday, to vaccinate people from the underprivileged sections of society, IIM-B said in a statement. ''This initiative (Donate a Vaccine) comes at the right time and such an effort from the alumni of IIM Bangalore is worth emulating; something that every institution in India can learn from,'' Sitharaman was quoted as saying in her address.





The Minister also drew attention to the myriad COVID-19 response initiatives that the union government has been planning on a war footing for improvement and sustainability of healthcare infrastructure, not just in the metro cities, but also in small towns and rural areas.





''We must all join together to deliver a three-pronged approach of 'rebooting, reimagining and reconnecting' India, and that technology will play a bigger role, now more than ever, for us to realise these ambitions across all sectors, be it healthcare, education, agriculture or finance,'' she added.





IIM-B Director Rishikesha Krishnan, Dr Devi Shetty, Chair, IIMB Board of Governors and Founder Narayana Health and Harish Mittal, President of IIMB Alumni Association, also spoke on the occasion.