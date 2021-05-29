UPL sets up oxygen plants at 8 hospitals in four states

New Delhi :

In a statement, UPL said it has converted four of its nitrogen production plants in Gujarat to produce and deliver oxygen to four hospitals in Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh. ''These plants are “skid mounted” and delivered directly to the hospital sites for them to be directly plugged into the hospital's oxygen header system,'' it added. These converted plants have been installed and operational at the hospitals, including Government Ayurvedic College in Chauka Ghat, Varanasi, Haria L G Rotary Hospital in Vapi, Jayaben Hospital in Ankleshwar and Government Hospital in Jambusar, Bharuch.





In addition to this, UPL has also installed a direct oxygen plant at Max Hospital, Patparganj, New Delhi. It is in the process of providing additional three oxygen plants at Indore, Gwalior and Varanasi. ''All these eight oxygen plants together will be catering to 1,000 beds,'' UPL said. The company has also supplied ventilators, oxygen concentrators, COVID medicine kits under the supervision of the local Chief Medical Officer in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. ''We are proud of our team who showcased exemplary agility and innovation in these tough times by developing the unique solution of converting nitrogen to oxygen. We will continue to support the community through our bit in this battle against the pandemic,” Jai Shroff, CEO of UPL, said.