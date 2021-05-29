Vistara receives first purchased A320neo aircraft from Airbus' production facility in France

New Delhi :

This will be the 46th aircraft to be added to its fleet. Out of 46, 43 are on lease while the rest have been purchased.





"It (the aircraft delivered today) is one of the 13 Airbus A320neo that Vistara had purchased in 2018 as part of a larger order totaling 50 aircraft from the Airbus A320neo family, including the Airbus A321neo aircraft as well," the airline's press release noted.





Vistara has nine A320ceo, 27 A320neo, two Boeing B787-9 and six Boeing 737-800NG aircraft in its fleet. Out of these, two B787-9 and one A320neo aircraft have been purchased and the rest are on lease