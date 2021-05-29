US redirects vaccine manufacturing supplies allowing India to make additional 20 million Covid vaccine doses

Washington :

"We've redirected one of our own orders of critical vaccine manufacturing supplies, which will allow India to make over 20 million additional doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine," said Dean Thompson. He also informed that US has provided over USD 500 million in COVID-19 relief supplies to India to fight against the pandemic. "In total, the US government, state governments, US companies, and private citizens have provided over USD 500 million in COVID-19 relief supplies to India," said the Acting Assistant Secretary. External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Friday (local time) expressed gratitude to United States for strong support and solidarity during the COVID-19 pandemic. The minister's counterpart, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the two countries were united in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic together.





Earlier, the White House had announced that US will be sending 60 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to other countries starting from June 2021.