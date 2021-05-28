International flights suspension extended till June 30

New Delhi :

India on Friday extended the suspension on international commercial flight operations till June 30, 2021.





"In partial modification of circular dated 26-06-2020, the competent authority has further extended the validity of circular issued on the above subject... regarding scheduled international commercial passenger services to and from India till 2359 hrs IST of 30 June, 2021," the circular issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said.





The circular said that the restriction shall not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by DGCA.





Passenger air services were suspended on March 25, 2020 due to the nationwide lockdown to check the spread of Covid-19.





Domestic flight services, however, resumed from May 25, 2020.