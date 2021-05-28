Tamil Nadu government extends tightened lockdown for a week

Chennai :

Earlier, two days ago, Chief Minister Stalin had said,"The present situation is partially satisfactory but not completely satisfactory. We will think over it and take a decision later."





Accordingly, the Tamil Nadu Government has announced to extend the tightened lockdown for another week until 7th June without any relaxations.









The following services will be exempted from the lockdown:





-Pharmacies -- allopathy, traditional medicines and veterinary -Milk/water/newspaper supplies





-Vegetables and fruits to be supplied by horticulture department through vehicles to people here and in districts -Essential departments at the State Secretariat and District Headquarters -Employees in private sector, banks, insurance companies are requested to work from home -E-Commerce companies can function between 8 a.m to 6 p.m.





-Only takeaways from hotels/restaurants can function between 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. 12 noon to 3 p.m and 6 p.m to 9 p.m. Food delivery companies like Swiggy and Zomato can deliver only during the above period -Fuel outlets will function





-ATM services will be allowed





-Trucks carrying agri produce, farm inputs and essential items will be allowed -Inter district travel for medical reasons and death allowed with e-registration -Intra district travel for medical reasons are allowed without e-registration -Media allowed to function





While the Government order further said, the food essentials will be either home delivered or will be sold in the local Kirana stores in partnership with the local civic authorities.