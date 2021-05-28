Another wrestler nabbed for Dhankar murder

New Delhi :

According to Delhi Police Crime Branch sources, Rohit was arrested after his role into the murder of Dhankar came to the fore.





With this arrest, now there are eight people, including star wrestler and two time Olympian Sushil Kumar, in custody.





The source said that the police had taken Sushil Kumar to Haryana and Chandigarh on Thursday to locate the places where he had taken shelter after he went into hiding following the brawl in the Delhi stadium.





Dhankar was allegedly thrashed by several people in the Chhatrasal Stadium over a minor tiff. He later succumbed to his injuries.





The source said that Sushil Kumar was questioned about the places where all he stayed during his run and who all were the persons who helped him in getting shelter.





Sushil Kumar has shared several names during his questioning. The Olympian was quietly taken to Haryana and Chandigarh on Thursday evening and returned to national capital on Friday morning.