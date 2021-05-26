India's pistol and rifle shooters on target in European event

Osijek :

"[Rifle shooters] Elavenil Valarivan and Divyansh Singh Panwar shot a combined score of 630.6 in the first qualifying round. They finished second in MQS section. Both Elavenil and Divyansh were impressive in their 30-shot round, scoring 315.8 and 314.8 respectively," National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) said in a release.





The second Indian pair in mixed team rifle event comprising Anjum Moudgil and Deepak Kumar shot a total of 622.2 points to finish third among five teams in MQS section.





In 10m air pistol mixed team event, Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary scored a combined total of 580 out of possible 600 points. Chaudhary scored an impressive 294 points out of 300 while Manu shot 286.





Yashaswini Singh Deswal and Abhishek Verma, the second Indian team in mixed team pistol, were a bit rusty and got a total of 575.





The 13-member Indian squad, comprising pistol and rifle shooters, are on an exposure-cum-training tour in Croatia. On Thursday, they would compete in 50m rifle prone events.