Wrestler murder case: 4 associates of Sushil Kumar arrested

New Delhi :

A senior police official said that on a tip off, a team of Special Staff of Rohini under Inspector Ishwar Singh and overall supervision of Brahmjeet Singh, ACP of Operation Cell, Rohini District Delhi, has apprehended four active members of Kala Asauda - Neeraj Bawana gang from Kanjhawala area on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.





The official said that all were found to be the associates of Sushil Kumar in Dhankar murder case at Chhatrasal stadium.





The arrested accused have been identified as Bhupender a.k.a. Bhupi, Mohit a.k.a. Bholi, Gulab a.k.a. Pahalwan and Manjeet a.k.a. Chunnil, residents of Haryana's Jhajjar and Rohtak.





They revealed the entire conspiracy and sequence of events of the murder of Sagar. He said that non bailable warrants (NBWs) were pending against them.





Giving the details of their arrest, the official said that in the intervening night of May 4 and 5, an information was received at Model Town police station regarding firing inside Chhatrasal Stadium.





The official said that the police at Chhatrasal Stadium found five cars including a Maruti Alto, Honda city, Toyota Fortuner, Mahindra Scorpio and Maruti Brezza.





The police also recovered one loaded double barrel gun and three rounds were found inside Scorpio Car and two sticks in parking area.





"During spot enquiry it was found that Sushil Kumar and his associates had beaten the injured persons. A case was registered under several sections of the IPC and Arms Act.





The investigation of the case was later transferred to the Crime Branch.





Sushil Kumar and his aide Ajay were arrested on Sunday morning and they are on police remand with Crime Branch.





The official said that on Tuesday, an information was received that four members of Kala Asauda Gang - Neeraj Bawana gang involved in murder of Dhankar at Chhatrasal Stadium, are coming to Ghewra village to meet their associate Kala, also a resident of Jhajjar in Haryana.





"Acting upon the information, police laid a trap near Ghewra railway crossing and arrested the four accused," he said.





"During questioning they disclosed that in the intervening night of May 4 and 5, they had gone to Chhatrasal stadium. They reached the stadium at around 12 night in two vehicles, a scorpio car and a Brezza car. Thereafter actively involved themselves in the crime," he said.





The police official also said that the four accused also narrated the sequence of events and details of other persons involved in the crime.





"On hearing police siren, they could not escape with their vehicles but left both the cars (Scorpio and Brezza) and their weapons at the spot," he said.





IANS had on Monday reported about the Mahindra Scorpio associated with the persons of Neeraj Bawana gang.





Police said that Bhupender, 38, came in contact of Rajeev a.k.a. Kala in 2000, and after committing a robbery he became close associate of Kala and committed a number of robberies and murders till 2011.





The official said that in 2011, Bhupender went to jail in a double murder case and remained in jail till February 2021.





"In year 2020, his gang leader Kala was murdered by members of rival gang in court premises in Rohtak and after his release he was reviving his gang to take revenge," the official said.





Bhupender is previously involved in 9 cases.





Whereas Mohit's brother Rohit was close associate of Kala and is presently lodged in jail.





In year 2016, the rival gangsters involved Mohit in conspiracy of attempt to murder of one Suresh. In 2019, Mohit was again involved in a murder conspiracy case of rival gang. He was released on bail in May 2020 and joined Bhupender to revive the gang.





Gulab joined Kala Asauda gang in 2016 and two years later he was involved in an attempt to murder case and later in year 2019, was arrested for an illegal fire arm.





In year 2020, the rival gang members targeted Gulab, wherein his friend Ravinder was killed and he sustained bullet injury. Since then, he left his home and spent his time with members of Kala Asauda gang to take revenge. He was previously involved in two cases.





The official said that Manjeet is involved in supplying illegal fire arms.





In 2011, he was arrested after a brief encounter and 32 illegal fire arms (7 pistols and 25 country made pistols) were recovered from him. In jail he came in contact with Kala Asauda and thereafter, supplied weapons to his gang members, the police official said.





"He was arrested many a times with associates of Kala in various cases. Now he joined Bhupender to strengthen Kala Asauda Gang. He is previously involved in four cases," the official added.