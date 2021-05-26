10,000 vehicles seized in Central districts in 2 days

Vellore :

More than 10,000 vehicles were seized for violating the lockdown norms in the Central zone, said IGP (Incharge) and Tiruchy City Commissioner of Police A Arun. “So far as many as 5,177 cases have been registered against the persons who violated the norms in the City and 450 vehicles were seized so far,” said Arun. Over 10,000 vehicles were seized from across nine districts in the zone and on Monday alone 1,600 vehicles were seized, he added.





Meanwhile, in Thanjavur, SP Deshmukh Shekhar Sanjay initiated to distribute essential items to 500 needy families in the district.





In Vellore, the roads remained deserted due to fear of police seizing vehicles, sources said on Tuesday. “If we are to detain vehicles we need to book them under the IPC which we have been ordered not to do,” police officials clarified. However, they are strict with mask implementation and collected nearly Rs 40,000 as fine so far.





SI suspended for seeking bribe to free vehicle in Dindigul

Vasu, Sanarpatti Sub Inspector of Police in Dindigul district has been placed under suspension after being charged with taking Rs 2,000 bribe to free the seized vehicle from the police custody. S Muthusamy, DIG, Dindigul Range, served the suspension order on Monday night based on recommendations from Superintendent of Police G Ravali Priya, sources said.



