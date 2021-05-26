10,000 vehicles seized in Central districts in 2 days

On the second day of intensified lockdown in the districts police personnel continued their check and imposed fine on violators.
Vellore:
More than 10,000 vehicles were seized for violating the lockdown norms in the Central zone, said IGP (Incharge) and Tiruchy City Commissioner of Police A Arun. “So far as many as 5,177 cases have been registered against the persons who violated the norms in the City and 450 vehicles were seized so far,” said Arun. Over 10,000 vehicles were seized from across nine districts in the zone and on Monday alone 1,600 vehicles were seized, he added.
Meanwhile, in Thanjavur, SP Deshmukh Shekhar Sanjay initiated to distribute essential items to 500 needy families in the district.
In Vellore, the roads remained deserted due to fear of police seizing vehicles, sources said on Tuesday. “If we are to detain vehicles we need to book them under the IPC which we have been ordered not to do,” police officials clarified. However, they are strict with mask implementation and collected nearly Rs 40,000 as fine so far.
SI suspended for seeking bribe to free vehicle in Dindigul
Vasu, Sanarpatti Sub Inspector of Police in Dindigul district has been placed under suspension after being charged with taking Rs 2,000 bribe to free the seized vehicle from the police custody. S Muthusamy, DIG, Dindigul Range, served the suspension order on Monday night based on recommendations from Superintendent of Police G Ravali Priya, sources said.
Theni SP fines AR cop for not wearing mask
The Theni Superintendent of Police, who was inspecting lockdown enforcement in the district, himself caught a police constable attached to the Armed Reserve battalion and fined him for not wearing mask on Tuesday.
AR constable Ranjith Kumar without wearing a face mask was riding his bike to duty. The errant cop was caught by E Sai Charan Tejaswi, SP, at Aranmanai Pudur junction in Theni Town and was imposed a fine of Rs 200 on the spot.
The SP said the intention was not to punish the subordinate, but to send out a strong message that the COVID rule applies to all. Lauding the effort, S Muthusamy, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Dindigul Range, said the move would set a good example to others.
A total of 39 inter-departmental teams have been keenly monitoring violators. Moreover, the police are on checking duty at 55 temporary check posts to prevent people from moving unnecessarily. Besides, three check posts along Tamil Nadu-Kerala interstate borders are also in operation.
Around 30,000 cases have been registered since April and 1,500 vehicles seized since May 10, the SP said.
