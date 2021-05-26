Govt shuffles 21 top IAS officers in Secretary rank

Chennai :

According to the order, K Gopal, Secretary of Animal Husbandry Department, has been transferred and posted as Secretary of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj replacing Hansraj Verma. Dheeraj Kumar, School Education Department Secretary, has been transferred and posted as Secretary of Higher Education Department replacing Apoorva, who has been posted as Secretary of Handlooms Department.





Kakarla Usha, Chairperson and MD of Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation has been transferred and posted as Secretary of School Education Department. Sandeep Saxena, Secretary of Forest Department, has been transferred and posted as Secretary of PWD replacing S Manivasan who has been posted as Secretary of Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department.





Supriya Sahu, CEO, INDCOSERVE, is posted as Secretary of Forest Department. B Jothi Nirmalasamy, MD, Tamil Nadu Corporation for Development of Women, is posted as Secretary of Commercial Taxes Department replacing Beela Rajesh.





Kumar Jayant, Commissioner of Treasuries and Accounts, is transferred and posted as Secretary of Revenue and Disaster Management replacing Atulya Misra. Hitesh Kumar S Makwana, Principal Resident Commissioner-I of Tamil Nadu government in New Delhi, is posted as Secretary of Housing and Urban Development replacing D Karthikeyan who has been appointed as Secretary of Highways Department.





A Karthik, Secretary of Highways, is transferred and posted as Secretary of Backward classes Welfare replacing B Chandramohan, who has been posted as Tourism Secretary.





C Samayamoorthy, Secretary of Transport Department, has been transferred and posted as Secretary of Agriculture Department.





Kirlosh Kumar, MD, Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board, is transferred and posted as Secretary of Labour Welfare Department replacing Mohammed Nasimuddin. V Arun Roy, Special Secretary to Industries Department, has been transferred and posted as Secretary to MSME Department replacing Mangat Ram Sharma.





Dayanand Kataria, Secretary of Cooperation and Food Department, is transferred and posted as Secretary of Transport Department.





Dharmendra Pratap Yadav, Chairman and MD of Overseas Manpower Corporation, has been transferred and posted as Secretary of Energy Department. Mythili K Rajendran, MD, Cooptex, has been transferred and posted as Secretary to Personnel and Administrative Reforms Department replacing S Swarna. Shambu Kallolikar, Secretary of Handlooms Department, has been transferred and posted as Secretary of Social Welfare Department replacing S Madhumathi.





R Lalvena, Commissioner of Social Defence has been transferred and posted as Secretary of Differently-abled Welfare Department replacing C Vijayaraja Kumar.