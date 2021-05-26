Appoint more doctors, nurses to Tirupur hospital, demands MP

Coimbatore :

Pointing out that the previous AIADMK government has opened the hospital hurriedly without even fulfilling the basic requirements, the MP said that the state government should appoint 30 doctors, 100 nurses and set up 250 beds with medical oxygen supply to meet out increasing demand. Also, infrastructure should be developed in the hospital as there has been a surge in cases during this second wave of the pandemic.





The MP also appealed to the state government to appoint health care staff at a COVID-19 care centre established by volunteers on a school premises in the district.





“A 200-bed facility including 50 beds with oxygen support was developed by NGOs on the premises of Tirupur Velampalayam Higher Secondary School. The facility is still waiting for approval from the government, which has to appoint doctors and nurses to commence treatment for coronavirus patients,” he claimed.





Subbarayan also urged the district administration to take over marriage halls to establish temporary medical centres to conduct tests, provide medicines and for vaccinating the public.





“The marriage halls can be used for such pandemic related work in all the 60 wards in the Corporation limits in the district,” he said. The demand to ramp up health care facilities comes in the wake of Tirupur recording around 25 deaths due to COVID-19 on Tuesday.