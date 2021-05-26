TNPSC to introduce web-based counselling in recruitment process

Chennai :

The software will be developed by a multinational IT firm. It would ensure facilities like checking credentials of selected candidates.





A senior official from the TNPSC said the first phase will be to conduct web-based counselling for the recruitment for a few posts, including assistant section officer - translation, junior scientific office and district educational officer.





The commission is also planning to introduce another software for the post- counselling process.





The official said once the web-based counselling was complete, the system would give the status of candidates (provisional or conditional phase) and the date of communication of the unit officer.





“After comparing and updating the corrections, the system will generate a unit-wise copy for the candidates who have been admitted with a covering letter in the deputed staff’s login,” he said.





In the next stages, other posts for web-counselling will be included. The official said the system would also generate report of multiple qualification posts in single recruitment against the current manual method.





“Once the software is installed, the company, which develops the web-based counselling system, will not only provide the software source code to TNPSC but they will also train the staff. The company should also prepare user manuals and will not reuse or replicate the software for any other recruiting organisation,” he said. The official pointed out that periodical modifications of the software will be done according to future requirements.