Government docs seek solatium for 105 colleagues who lost lives

Chennai :

As per Indian Medical Association, at least 91 doctors died due to COVID in Tamil Nadu during the first wave and 14 died in the second wave. The State government had announced a solatium amount of Rs 50 lakh for each healthcare worker who died. However, their families have not received the amount till now.





Indian Medical Association had sent the details and documents of the doctors who lost their lives in the first wave but solatium amount is yet to be given.





Dr S Perumal Pillai, president of the Legal Coordination Committee for Government Doctors said the doctors are not only overworked but the promises made have not been fulfilled, which is discouraging them. “Families of doctors, many of whom were the only breadwinners of the family, have lost their lives due to COVID-19. The incentives announced for the doctors have also not been given,” he said.





The members of the Legal Coordination Committee for Government Doctors met the Minister and submitted the demands. The Minister has assured the doctors that an announcement in this regard will be made after the verification of the requests.