Get 24 Indian fishermen released from Qatar jail: TCM MK Stalin to Centre

Chennai :

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to take steps for getting 24 Indian fishermen released from a Qatar prison.





While 20 fishermen hailed from the Kanyakumari district of Tamil Nadu, the others were from neighboring Kerala and they were arrested on March 25 in Qatar waters by authorities there, Stalin said in a letter to Jaishankar.





On March 22, the fishermen had set out for fishing from Iran in a fishing vessel registered in that country, he added.





Their families were concerned and have requested the government's intervention, the CM said and urged the union minister to take all steps for freeing Indian fishermen from Qatar jail and bring them home.