Strides Ventures announces new fund, targets corpus of up to Rs 1,875 crore

New Delhi :

The firm will continue investing in early to late-stage startups with ticket size from the new fund expected to go up to Rs 70 crore, Strides Ventures said in a statement.





''Stride Ventures is launching Stride Ventures India Fund II with a targeted corpus of Rs 1,000 crore and a greenshoe option to raise an additional Rs 875 crore,'' the statement added.





With this targeted corpus, Strides Ventures expects to recycle Rs 3,000 crore total debt funding in startups over a period of four years.





The new fund will have a commitment period of four years within which the capital will be deployed and recycled, the statement said.





Founded in 2019, Stride Ventures closed its maiden fund earlier this year after overshooting its initial target corpus of Rs 350 crore.





The firm has funded more than 20 companies from Stride Ventures India Fund I which includes start-ups like Pocket Aces, Miko, Sugar Cosmetics Home Lane, Zetwerk etc, the statement said.





''Despite the pandemic, our fund has served as a good diversification for our investors' asset allocation, having continued to post strong and consistent returns.





''We have seen great interest from all our existing investors and are looking at onboarding new investors as well for Fund II. With these considerations in mind, we are looking at the first close of our second Fund within the next three months,” Strides Ventures founder and managing partner Ishpreet Gandhi said.





Stride Ventures said that it has disbursed over Rs 200 crores since January 2021.