Ankita Raina advances to 2nd round of French Open qualifiers

Paris :

Ankita lost the first set but came back to defeat the Australian in the next two sets to advance.





Her opponent Greet defeated Poland's Urszula Radwanska in a three-set battle.





The Belgian starts favourite due to her better WTA ranking. She is ranked 125 in singles as against Ankita's rank of 182.





Ankita is yet to make the main draw of the singles event at any Grand Slam. Earlier this year, she became the fifth Indian woman to qualify for the main draw of a Grand Slam when played the first round doubles at the Australian Open.





Later today, India's ace male tennis player Sumit Nagal will face Roberto Marcora of Italy in the first round of qualifiers. Due to better rank (143), Nagal is favourite to beat Marcora who is 192.