Realtor shot dead by gang involved in VHP leader murder

Coimbatore :

Police said C Logesh alias ‘bullet’ Logesh, 36, from Bellur village in Thally near Denkanikottai was killed by history sheeters Edhu Bhusan Reddy, 32, from Guruparapalli, Gaja alias Gajendran, 34 and two others.





At 11.30 pm on Sunday, Reddy accompanied by three of him men met Logesh at his house and asked for Rs 5 lakh to meet the expenses of his upcoming new house.





When Logesh refused, Reddy shot him down with a pistol on his forehead and escaped. On hearing the gun shot, Logesh’s wife Jayanti, 30, came out and was shocked to find her husband lying in a pool of blood.





Villagers rushed Logesh to Hosur GH, however he was declared brought dead. Following a search, police nabbed Reddy and Gaja during a vehicle check and seized their car on Monday.





Police said Gaja was involved in the murder of Vishwa Hindu Parishad district secretary Soori near Hosur railway station in September 2016 and in the murder of a DMK functionary over financial issues in February 2020. He was already detained by police twice under the Goondas Act. Similarly, Reddy has also been in the list of history sheeters in Krishnagiri district. A search is on to nab two more persons involved in the murder.