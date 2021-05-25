Stay indoors, essentials will reach you: Ministers

Thiruchirapalli :

In Tiruchy as many as 232 vehicles, including 152 by the horticulture department would sell essential items including vegetables at door steps. Minister KN Nehru after flagging off the vehicles in Tiruchy on Monday appealed to the people to stay indoors.





He urged the people as well as the traders to wear masks, use sanitisers and ensure social distance during sale of fruits and vegetables. At the same time, the sales would be made between 6 am and 12 noon and each vehicle would have an equipment for thermal scanning. “If any vehicles found to be violating the norms, the permission to that particular vehicle would be suspended”, warned Nehru.





In Coimbatore, 50 vehicles had set out on Monday to sell vegetables at doorstep during the intensified lock down for a week. The mobile vegetable sales, organised jointly by the Corporation, Horticulture and Agriculture Department has been planned to cover all 100 wards in the Corporation limits. The sale of vegetables through vehicles was flagged off by Minister for Food and Civil Supplies R Sakkarapani.





Minister for Forests K Ramachandran said that the Corporation had decided to authorise 500 more vehicles to increase the reach. In Tirupur, Minister for Information and Publicity MP Swaminathan flagged off the sale of vegetables through vehicles at BDO Colony on Mangalam Road.





In fact, Salem had set a precedent to other districts to follow through sale of vegetables by vehicles while ordering closure of markets since May 20.



