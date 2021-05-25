Pvt schools warned against not adhering to all-pass decision

Chennai :

Despite the School Education Department declaring all-pass for the students studying from Class 8 to Class 11, certain private schools have started new admissions to promote them to the next standard based on the marks secured by the students.





A senior official from the School Education Department said most of the privates schools have conducted online classes for the students during the lockdown period. “Accordingly, periodical exams and revision test were also conducted for the children studying from Class 8 to Class 11,” he added.





Stating that even as the government had issued oral orders for the schools including government and government-aided institutions regard new admission for the upcoming academic year, he said “some private schools started the admission process and promoted the students based on the marks scored in the online tests”.





Claiming there were also complaints that some schools even refused to promote and give fail marks to the students due to poor scoring in the online exam, the official said: “This was totally against the government’s order of declaring all pass”.





The official said all the district education officers were instructed to immediately look into the complaints in their respective areas and monitor the admission process of the private schools if there were any irregularities.





“If any schools indulged against the government’s announcement to promote all the students without exams, the management will be warned,” said the official adding: “If the management continues to ignore the warning, it will be stripped off recognition.





He said except for Class 12 students, who will be having board exams, the rest of the students studying from Class 8 to Class 11 have to be promoted without allocating any marks.





The official also pointed out that the parents could also get in touch with their respective district education officers to get help and clarity concerning the promotion of the students.





At present, there are more than 30,000 private schools from the middle level to higher secondary standard catering education to more than one crore students studying from Class 8 to Class 11 in the State.