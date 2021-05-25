Non-COVID patients struggle to find beds, oxygen

Chennai :

Sources said that there has been shortage of oxygen beds for COVID patients and people requiring oxygen for non-COVID procedures have been facing crisis as many private hospitals deny admissions, citing oxygen shortage and overload of patients. Cancer patients, those with severe obstructive pulmonary disease who require regular oxygen support are facing difficulty in refilling cylinders. “The price of a cylinders has been doubled at the refilling units. My 67-year-old father, who has chronic lung disease, requires oxygen support. He was denied admission by many hospitals as they are reserving beds for COVID patients. We have to wait for documents that are produced to confirm it is an emergency procedure for a non-COVID patient, “ said Hariharan.





The State Health Department had ordered that 50 per cent of hospital beds should be reserved for COVID patients and all elective procedures should be cancelled. “Non-COVID elective procedures requiring oxygen stand cancelled currently and only emergency procedures are allowed. Officials are looking into the demand and arranging supplies,” said Dr S Gurunathan, Director of Medical Services.