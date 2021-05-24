Puducherry logs 922 new COVID-19 cases, overall tally rises to 96,982

Puducherry :

Puducherry logged 922 fresh coronavirus in the last 24 hours as the overall tally rose to 96,982, a senior official of the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services said on Monday.





Twenty-three more deaths were reported during the last 24 hours ending 10 AM Monday pushing the toll in the union territory to 1,382, Director of the Health department S Mohan Kumar said.





He said 13 of the deceased had no comorbidities and added that the victims belonged to the age group ranging between 39 and 89 years.





The Puducherry region recorded 21 of the 23 fatalities while Karaikal and Yanam added one death each.





The 922 new cases were identified at the end of the examination of 7,674 samples putting the test positivity rate at 12.01 per cent.





The Puducherry region logged 730 of the fresh infections, followed by Karaikal (134), Yanam (37) and Mahe (21).





The Health Department Director said that the fatality and recovery rates were 1.43 per cent and 82.25 per cent respectively.





He said 1,915 patients were discharged from healthcare facilities after recovery during the last 24 hours.





The number of active cases stood at 15,835 with 1,968 in hospitals and 13,867 in home isolation.





Mohan Kumar said 79,75 patients had recovered so far and were discharged.





He further said 9.89 lakh samples were tested so far and 8.63 lakh out of them were found to be negative.





He said 34,234 healthcare workers and 21,044 frontline workers have been vaccinated so far.





The Health Department Director said 1,37,400 people belonging to either the senior citizens (60 years and above) category or to those above 45 years with comorbidities have been inoculated so far.