Thandigudi farmers in a fix as hill banana price drops due to lockdown

Madurai :

The lockdown induced by the second wave of coronavirus has lowered the demand among consumers for hill bananas, a major horticultural cash crop in Thandigudi. The farmers were hit hard by the market uncertainty due to COVID among traders and buyers which has taken a toll on the procurement price.





The farmers without access to outside market are forced to sell the hill banana produce at throw away prices now. Much to the agony of farmers, the market for the priced produce plunged to a new low as a piece of hill banana is sold at a cheap price of Rs 2 against its normal price value of Rs 7 to Rs 10.





Due to it, farmers could not keep up with the expenses incurred in production, labour, transportation, shandy and commission from auction. Before the lockdown, the hill bananas would be taken to shandy four times a week at varied timings, but now it has been restricted to once a week leading to less supply.





Moreover, restrictions on transport during lockdown prohibited movements of trucks. “Mostly, hill banana is an intermediate crop among the majority of farmers in Thandigudi and its yield bettered this year with a considerable amount of rain. But, the market is too soggy,” V Ashok, banana grower from Thandigudi told DT Next on Sunday.





Provide cold storage facility





As for PRM Ravichandran, president, Thandigudi Farm Producers Group and Board Member, Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, Coimbatore, the lack of cold storage for hill bananas is a big cause for concern. Farmers could wait out the dull market by keeping the produce in cold storage, for which the farmers have a crying need in Thandigudi.





Usually, lakhs of Thandigudi grown hill bananas would be transported to Koyambedu market in Chennai at regular intervals and considerable amounts to Madurai and Coimbatore. But, now the farmers are facing a dilemma as they could not even bear labour costs and not in mind to leave plants without plucking bananas as animals would eat it.





Several years ago, Thandigudi hill banana, which has high potassium content with a good shelf life, was one of the key ingredients in ‘Palani Panchamirtham’ and Palani Temple Devasthanam entered agreement with the farmers on procuring the produce from Thandigudi. But the agreement fell apart days later. More importantly, this fruit crop has export potential and the government through Tamil Nadu Hill Banana Growers Federation should tap the potential, Ravichandran added.





According to Kodaikanal Deputy Director of Horticulture, K Narayanasamy, transport facilities could be arranged for carrying hill bananas, which have a total cultivation area of around 1,500 hectares and as per Government’s initiative, hill bananas could be bagged in assorted fruits to take it to the reach of residential houses during this complete lockdown period.