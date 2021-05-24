Selvaperunthagai to lead Congress in Assembly

Chennai :

Senior MLA S Rajkumar has been appointed deputy legislature party leader. Selvaperunthagai is the chairman of the TNCC SC department. “I would like to inform you that K Selvaperunthagai MLA is being appointed as legislature party leader of Congress party with the approval of AICC president Sonia Gandhi,” Alagiri said in the statement.





Though an official statement from the state Congress headquarters came only late on Sunday, Congress MP from Karur S Jothimani was first to make public the appointment. Jothimani posted a message on her Twitter handle, congratulating Selvam on his appointment, hours before the official announcement.





The appointment has put to rest speculation about the Congress high command’s choice of CLP. Name of senior MLA S Vijayadharani from Vilavancode was doing the rounds for the post till a week ago. The senior woman MLA had also pulled the strings in the AICC to secure the coveted post of legislature party leader of 18-MLA strong Congress party in the House of 234 members. Congress party would be the third largest party in the House. In choosing a MLA from Dalit community, the AICC has also reiterated its commitment to Dalit empowerment and social justice.