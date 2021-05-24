It’s a firm ‘no’ to Centre on NEET, says Ponmudi

The state government has categorically informed the Union government that NEET should be done away with and admission to medical colleges under the control of the state government should be done on the basis of marks secured in Class 12 final exams.
Chennai: Reiterating the state government’s position on the issue during a virtual meeting of state education ministers organised by the Union Human Resource Development Ministry on Sunday, Higher Education Minister K Ponmudi affirmed that NEET was not needed for Tamil Nadu. The meeting was organised to discuss the conduct of final exams for CBSE Class 12 exams amid the COVID crisis. Taking exception to a few media reports suggesting that TN would conduct NEET on its own, an official statement from the state clarified that the statement of the higher education minister has been misconstrued and misreported that the state would conduct NEET at the state level. “It is completely wrong. There is no change in the policy of the state government that medical admissions should be done only on the basis of the marks secured in the final exams conducted for Class 12 students in Tamil Nadu and not through NEET,” it said. Higher Education Minister Ponmudi and School Education Minister Mahesh Poyyamozhi have also offered to inform the Union government the final stand of state on the issue of conduct of Class 12 exams amid COVID after consulting Chief Minister.
