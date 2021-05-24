Panic buying brings crowd to markets

Coimbatore :

Serpentine queues at shops selling meat, groceries and vegetables were seen as people resorted to panic buying. In the melee, the public conveniently threw social distancing norms to the wind.





In Coimbatore, continuous downpour since Saturday evening spoiled the early shopping plans of many and everyone was out on the roads since Sunday morning on a shopping spree.





“It may not be a surprise if this Sunday turns out to be a super spreader. The crowd could have been avoided if the lockdown announcement was made in advance. We were also forced to cough up more money to buy essentials,” said R Shanmugavel, a retired teacher from Ramanthapuram area.





Bus stands as public transport were also crowded on Sunday. But disappointment was in store for people as enough buses were not running. Private operators capitalised on the situation and fleeced passengers. In Tirupur, the passengers broke into a quarrel with TNSTC authorities over the lack of adequate buses to Erode. They argued that buses bound to Salem didn’t allow passengers going till Erode to board and alleged that private buses were fleecing. Similar was the situation in other western districts too.