NZ players get a feel of WTC final venue watching county game

Southampton :

The New Zealand cricket board tweeted a picture of players witnessing the game at the ground where they will play WTC final from June 18-22. Prior to that, they will have another chance to study the ground and its pitch through an intra-squad warm-up game from May 26-28 between Team Southee and Team Latham.





"These guys love cricket. Players and support staff taking in final day action between @hantscricket and @leicsccc," the board tweeted on Saturday night.





The Kiwis, who arrived here last week and are undergoing mandatory isolation, are based in Southampton before they move to London for the first Test against England at Lord's. They then play England in the second Test at Edgbaston in Birmingham before returning to Southampton for WTC final.





"It's nice to be here (Southampton). The guys can familiarise themselves. I imagine we'll probably be in the same room when we come back," pace bowler Southee, who will lead one of the warm-up teams, had told reporters on Friday.





"When you come back for the final, you're a little bit more comfortable having spent some time here and use the facilities and hopefully can get out and make the most of that later in the squad game in the middle," he added.