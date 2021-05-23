Establish uzhavar sandhais in all town panchayats, appeals farmers’ association

Vellore :

This follows Subash being sent a receipt of a farmer who took three bags of 41, 48 and 32 kilos of ladies fingers to the market and after deduction for agent’s commission, toll, vehicle rent and wages got a mere Rs 14 to take back home.





Stating that “such conditions will push affected farmers to take the extreme step”, a way out would be for “the government to start farmers’ markets in town panchayats as currently such markets function only in municipalities and municipal corporations where farmers directly sell their produce to the public and hence avoid commission agents.”





Currently such markets function only in Ranipet, Arcot and Arakkonam municipalities. “In municipalities, the presence of weekly shandies is not affected by farmers’ markets whereas in town panchayats with population of 10,000 or more such markets will ensure that farmers in the surrounding 8 to 10 kilometres are able to sell their produce directly at rates that benefit them” said Nemili farmer Purushothaman.





People in towns like Sholingur, Kaveripakkam and Nemili will benefit as they will get fresh vegetables on a daily basis. Currently farmers around such towns are forced to take their produce to commission agents which cuts into farmers’ earnings, he added.





“Moving agricultural produce to small towns too was not an issue even during lockdowns as “passes provided by the agricultural and horticultural departments ensure a smooth passage” Subash added.





“The sangam has thus sought a date to meet Chief Minister MK Stalin in this connection,” Subash said.