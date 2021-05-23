Pernambut residents fear congested market can turn super spreader

Vellore :

According to activist G Suresh Kumar, “during the first wave, the market was shifted to the Gudiyattam high road and all traders were provided spots to sell their goods. But despite the second wave being very severe, the market continues to function in the same congested area and neither traders of public follow masking or social distancing.”





Local philanthropist Nattamkar Akbar said, “why officials have not made any move to shift the market is a wonder given that in other towns like Vellore, congested markets were shifted immediately to other open areas where crowding could be prevented.”





Another source who preferred to be anonymous said it was because the market shop owners association president G Zubair Ahamed was also the DMK town secretary and hence could have scuttled such a move as they are now the ruling party.





Suresh Kumar who recently started distribution of 50,000 face masks on the 30th death anniversary of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi said, “the town is already congested and hence many prefer to stay indoors, but for those who have to venture out to buy essentials, the market is a veritable danger area as they can easily be infected.”





Zubair Ahamed said, “the market has around 65 shops which sell both groceries and vegetables and following the first wave half of them remain closed. Also during the first wave shops were shifted to the Gudiyattam road as shops could remain open till 12 noon.





“But now with shops having to close at 10 am, traders will be able to do business only for two hours as only around 8 am can they open the shops after receiving their loads.”





Stating that the market was barricaded in four places with both police and revenue officials keeping a watch and fining those – traders and consumers – not wearing masks, locals parked their vehicles outside the barricade and walked into the market for their needs.





“Shopkeepers are fined even if consumers do not wear marks,” Zubair Ahmed said and added, “when shops were on the road, shopkeepers faced the danger of being infected by the virus as standing customers coughed as then the aerosol would descend directly on the shop keeper.”