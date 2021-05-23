Tiruchy Collector inspects isolation centres across district

Collector Sivarasu interacting with patients at an isolation centre in Tiruchy on Saturday

Thiruchirapalli :

District Collector S Sivarasu who conducted inspection in the isolation centres at Bishop Heber College, Yatri Nivas and Bharathidasan University premises and also interacted with the patients undergoing treatment there.





He also heard their grievances and asked the officials to ensure the basic amenities and necessary facilities to those who stay in the isolation ward.





Collector Sivarasu, while interacting, also asked the medical experts in the wards to stress on yoga and breathing exercises to the patients staying in the isolation centres. He later inspected the bus stand and asked the officials to make sure of the passengers wearing masks while travelling.





Meanwhile, the District Collector said, as many as 1,351 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the district on Saturday while 1232 persons were discharged and as many as 77 persons who were under home isolation got cured.





While 16 persons died of COVID-19 despite treatment in the district on Saturday.