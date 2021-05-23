Stalin appoints nodal ministers to handle COVID work in 20 dists

Chennai :

A little less than a fortnight ago, the ministers were appointed in charge of districts to mainly coordinate the enforcement of lockdown across the State and now ministers have been appointed in charge of districts to coordinate all the COVID management efforts of the government. According to a statement issued by the State government, Health Minister Ma Subramanian and HR & CE minister PK Sekar Babu have been appointed in charge of Chennai.





State Rural Industries Minister TM Anbarasan would coordinate COVID-related efforts of the government in Chengalpattu. Food Minister R Chakrapani and Forest Minister K Ramachandran would be in charge of Coimbatore district, which is the second worst affected district after Chennai. State Dairy Minister SM Nazar and Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji would coordinate COVID management and enforcement of complete lockdown without relaxations in Tiruvallur and Salem districts. In all, ministers have been asked to coordinate the field work in 20 districts.



