Chennai Central bomb blast accused arrested in dacoity case

Chennai :

The accused S Rafi alias Noorudhin alias Ismail (37) has several cases pending against him including the bomb blast at Chennai Central in 2014.





He was secured from a hideout in Tiruvottiyur and 74.630 grams of gold jewellery, a car and a bike were seized from him before being remanded on Friday. The police, who had already arrested the informer Sabiyullasin in connection with the case and seized Rs 6 lakh, took him into two-day custody on Friday for further investigation.





Rafi, who has about 10 cases including credit card and fake currency fraud pending against him, has a non-bailable warrant issued against him in connection with the bomb blast case.





It maybe recalled that two low intensity bombs exploded in the wee hours of May 1, 2014, in a Guwahati-bound train from Bangalore arriving at the Chennai Central railway station, killing one female passenger and injuring at least 14 others and the case being probed by CB-CID.





The dacoity incident happened on May 5 when the victim P Suraj (49) of Patalam, a jeweller, was intercepted by a bike-borne gang on Allikulam Link Road and robbed of Rs 7.5 lakh and 282 grams of gold jewellery and bars.