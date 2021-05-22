Bid to revive unused crematorium fails after residents’ resistance

Vellore :

At present, there are two crematoria, one near the old bus stand and the other on the banks of Palar, in use in Vellore. Both the facilities function for about 20 hours daily as there has been an increase in the number of bodies due to ongoing second wave of coronavirus. Sources said that cremating one body will take an hour and because of this, others were forced to wait, hence such a long line.





To cut the waiting time and to reduce the load on the two facilities, the Vellore Corporation operationalised a Rs 2 crore gassifier crematorium constructed at Amanankuttai in Velapadi. However, locals opposed COVID bodies being cremated there as they feared that the virus could spread to people in areas around the facility. But, officials created awareness and convinced the local residents to permit it a few weeks ago.





Still lacking in handling the ever increasing bodies due to COVID pandemic, officials decided to restart the unused gassifer crematorium built in 2016 near the civil supplies godown in Thorapadi.





When officials arrived at the site to operationalise it, local residents, who got wind of the plan, gathered on the premises and refused to allow them to open the facility to handle COVID bodies.





Following the vehement resistance, Corporation Commissioner N Sankaran said, “We understand the residents’ fear and feelings. At the same time, even today locals cremate the bodies of their kin in the same compound, but why not COVID victims. A report on this matter has been sent to the Vellore Collector.”