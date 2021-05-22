Turning TN COVID-free is govt’s priority now: Stalin

Thiruchirapalli :

The Chief Minister said that as part of this initiative, a 136-bed ward would be opened in Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital.





Inaugurating the 300-bedded COVID Care Centre Centre in the NIT, Tiruchy campus, Stalin said that even before assuming charge as the Chief Minister, he had been discussing with officials and experts to contain the virus spread in the state. “On May 2, when results were coming in favour of the DMK, officials and experts met me and I reviewed the availability of Remdesivir and chalked out plans to get adequate stocks of the drug,” the CM added.





Even before assuming office, officials were advised to open war rooms and post monitoring officers for all nine zones in the state to ensure free treatment in private hospitals too, said the Chief Minister. “After assuming charge as the Chief Minister on May 7, I chaired a meeting with the Ministers and officials where we decided to ensure adequate quantity of oxygen in all hospitals, including private medical facilities across the state. So, we decided to send a representation to the Prime Minister to provide adequate quantity of oxygen,” said the Chief Minister.





Subsequently, as many as 22 Ministers were sent to monitor 14 worst-hit districts across the state and they were continuing with the COVID prevention activities in their respective regions, Stalin said.





Informing that the welfare assistance of Rs 4,000 was earlier planned to be distributed to 7.07 crore card holders on June 3, the birth anniversary of former chief minister M Karunanidhi, Stalin said that he realised the immediate need for the monetary assistance to alleviate the suffering of the poor due to the pandemic restrictions and ordered the disbursal of Rs 2,000 immediately. The remaining sum would be distributed before June 3, the Chief Minister assured.





Answering query about the Central government’s support in combating COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu, Stalin said that the Prime Minister was very supportive and identified the Railway Minister as the nodal officer for Tamil Nadu. “We have been maintaining continuous touch with the Minister and getting the oxygen required for the state by adjusting with the other states and it is for the first time, we managed to get oxygen from north India. On behalf of TN, Parliamentarian TR Baalu has been sent to Delhi, who will personally meet the Minister to get the required support from the Centre,” Stalin said.





Health Minister M Subramanian said while the requirement at present was 470 MT oxygen, the state was generating 400 MT. The remaining oxygen was being sourced from north India and for the past three days, there is no shortage in the state.





Earlier, the Chief Minister visited the Tiruchy GH and inaugurated the 400 oxygen supported bedded ward and inaugurated vaccination programme for the persons between 18 and 44 at Kalaiyarangam wedding hall.



