Several dists to receive sharp showers today and tomorrow

Chennai :

After scorching heat for the past week in Chennai, mild showers on Thursday brought some relief. The sharp spell on Friday during evening hours further brought down the temperature in the city. The highest amount of 3.18 cm of rainfall was recorded in Kallakurichi, while Chennai had 2 cm of average rainfall on Friday. Meanwhile, Nungambakkam recorded a maximum temperature of 36.2 degree Celsius and 24.6 degree Celsius as minimum temperature, while Meenambakkam reported 35.9 maximum temperature and 23.1 minimum temperature.





The Regional Meteorological Centre issued an orange alert for very heavy rainfall warning in several districts including Dharmapuri, Salem, and Krishnagiri. Several other districts including Tiruvallur, Tirupattur, Vellore, Tiruchy, Tiruvannamalai and Kallakurichi were issued a yellow alert for heavy rainfall in the next 48 hours. The thunderstorm accompanied by heavy rains is associated with gusty winds speed reaching 30-40 kmph in these parts of the State.





Meanwhile, the temperature is likely to rise by 2-4 degrees over the north coastal regions of the State due to Northwesterly winds. In Chennai, the sky condition is likely to be generally cloudy, with light to moderate rain in some parts of the city. The maximum and minimum temperature will be around 37 degree Celsius and 27 degree Celsius respectively in the next 48 hours.



