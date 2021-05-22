State sees surge in cases, deaths

Chennai :

The deaths linked to COVID-19 also showed an increase, with 467 deaths due to the pandemic virus getting reported in the past 24 hours. As many as 128 deaths reported in the State were of individuals who did not have any comorbidities and succumbed to COVID-19 pneumonia. Chennai reported more than 100 deaths due to the virus with the toll counting 109. While 40 deaths were reported in Chengalpattu, 32 deaths were recorded in Tiruvallur. The total death toll due to the virus in Tamil Nadu now stands at 19,598.





The deaths due to COVID-19 increased in many districts that are seeing a spike in cases recently. The cases continue to increase in many other districts including Coimbatore that had 3,243 cases, Chengalpattu (2,226 cases), Tirupur (1,796), Tiruvallur (1,667) and Erode (1,656). As many as 24,478 more people were discharged from several hospitals across the State on Friday, taking the total number of discharges post-treatment in Tamil Nadu to 14,76,761. Currently, there are a total of 2,74,629 active cases of COVID-19 in the State. In the past 24 hours, 1,74,112 more samples were tested for the disease in the State.





Meanwhile, 46,744 more people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in the State on Friday, including 10,085 elderly, and 24,605 aged 45 years and above. The total number of vaccinations in the State now stands at 71,52,535.