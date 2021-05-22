Lab adds Kolkata cases to TN tally, loses licence

Chennai :

In the order issued on Friday, Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine Dr TS Selvavinayagam said there were a lot of incomplete details found in the list of COVID cases updated by the laboratory.





“The faulty entries have led to undue increase in caseload and positivity of the State, and would result in inappropriate allocation of resources in the State. This not only creates panic and anxiety in the public, it also delays the identification of positive cases, as the data from outside the State was entered for Tamil Nadu,” he said in the order.





Medall Diagnostics claimed that it was caused by an encryption error that occurred while uploading the data to the ICMR server. Regretting the error, the lab said in a release that it was being rectified on priority basis.