36-year-old police constable found dead in Kilpauk quarters

Chennai :

The deceased, Senthil Armugham, 36-year-old, was attached to the crime section of Vadapalani police station. Kumar, who was a 2008 batch police constable, lived alone after he got separated from his wife and the couple has two children. Police said Senthila Armugham was admitted to Kilpauk Medical College in March this year as he had earlier tried to kill himself. He was also suffering from jaundice.





A team of police team Kilpauk station had checked his quarters after his father informed the control room that Armugham was not answering the phone calls for the last three days.





The police team broke open the door and found Senthil Armugham lying dead on the floor. His body was sent to the Kilpauk Medical College (KMC) hospital for a post-mortem examination.





Doctors told the police that Senthil Armugham may have died two days ago and portions of his body were decomposed. Inquiries revealed that he had been on medical leave for the past eight months. Futher ivestigation is on.