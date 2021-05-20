PIL plea seeks risk allowance for cops, sanitary workers

Chennai :

Advocate Ramkumar Adityan in his plea submitted that whenever the State announced restrictions during this COVID-19 crisis, there has been a lot of pressure on the police force to implement the restrictions as many remain defiant.





Similarly, sanitary workers also subject themselves to severe risk in the fight against the pandemic. He also sought a one-time COVID lockdown compensation of Rs 10,000 to journalists, cinema theatre employees, gymnasium clubs, marriage halls, salons and others whose livelihood has been grossly affected owing to the lockdown.





Transpersons seek relief





Transgender rights activist Grace Banu Ganesan has moved a PIL seeking cash assistance of Rs 4,000 to all transgender persons who do not possess ration card and identity cards.





She submitted that amid the spread of the pandemic all over the State, transpersons are finding it difficult to meet their medical and livelihood requirements.





The complete lockdown has made life and livelihood difficult for the transpersons who have been facing problem since last year, Grace Banu said. She also sought to direct the State to conduct an awareness programme for transpersons regarding vaccination.