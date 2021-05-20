5 mobile medical teams to curb spread in Nellai

Minister for Industries Thangam Thennarasu took stock of COVID care drugs available at a temporary hospital in Mukkudal and fever camps.
Madurai: The officials conducted an inspection of facilities in Tirunelveli on Wednesday.Additional Chief Secretary, Revenue Department, Atulya Misra on Wednesday inspected the triaging point and COVID care centre at High Ground in Tirunelveli on Wednesday along with Collector V Vishnu. As part of efforts to contain the COVID surge in the district, five mobile medical teams have been deputed in each of nine blocks across the district. The teams comprising health care professionals would conduct door to door checks on whether any inmate of houses had fever or other COVID symptoms. The move would help diagnose early on whether anybody is infected with COVID and provide required treatment immediately so as to prevent lung infection and dependency of oxygen, the Collector said. The teams would go in for hotspot habitations with cases beyond 10 at one locality and screen people adequately to provide timely treatments. It seems cases are declining nowadays, but it requires monitoring keenly for one more week to ensure the declining trend.
