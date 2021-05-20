Nehru checks availability of COVID beds in Tiruchy GH

Minister KN Nehru visited the Tiruchy GH and inspected the treatment and availability of beds.
Thiruchirapalli: He said that as many as 150 oxygen supported beds would be established at Kalaiyarangam wedding hall near Central bus stand. Tiruchy East MLA S Inigo Irudhayaraj and others accompanied him. Nehru also inspected the Panchapur site, which was identified for integrated bus terminus (IBT) in Tiruchy during the previous DMK regime and said that after studying the feasibilities, the works to establish the facility would commence. The Tiruchy strongman being the Minister of Municipal Administration has decided to complete and launch the IBT, a long pending demand of the people of Tiruchy. On Wednesday, the Minister along with a team of officials, inspected the site at Panchapur and instructed the officials to conduct a detailed study and ensure the feasibilities of establishing the IBT at Panchapur. After visiting the spot, Nehru held discussions with District Collector, Corporation Commissioner and City Engineer with the blueprint made for the bus terminus at Panchapur.
