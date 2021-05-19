DC bowler Mishra tests negative, out of quarantine

New Delhi :

Mishra was one of the players to test positive during the Indian Premier League (IPL) that led to the postponement of the cash-rich T20 league earlier this month.





"The real heroes. Our frontline workers. All I can say post my recovery is, you have my support and heartfelt appreciation for all you do. We are deeply grateful to you for all the sacrifices that you and your family are making. #grateful #coronawarriors #bcci #DelhiCapitals," tweeted Mishra along with a picture of himself with health workers.

Mishra was part of the Delhi Capitals squad in Ahmedabad when he tested positive. While the rest of the squad was dispersed, he stayed back.





Kolkata Knight Riders was the other team in Ahmedabad that saw players testing positive for Covid-19. M Prasidh Krishna, Tim Seifert, Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier were the KKR players to test positive.





In Delhi, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) were the franchises to be affected by the virus.





Members of CSK coaching staff Michael Hussey and Lakshmipathy Balaji tested positive while Wirddhiman Saha of SRH got infected with the virus.