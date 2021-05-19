Australia to open Ashes summer against Afghanistan

Sydney :

The inaugural test against Afghanistan was called off last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic but will now take place from Nov. 27-Dec. 1 at Bellerive Oval in Hobart.





The Ashes series will open at the Gabba in Brisbane on Dec. 8 before moving on to a day-night test at Adelaide Oval followed by the Boxing Day test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground and New Year's match at the Sydney Cricket Ground. In a change from recent Ashes series in Australia, the fifth and final test will take place at the 60,000-seater Perth Stadium from Jan. 14-18.





Australia will also play three one-dayers and a Twenty20 match against New Zealand in late January and early February followed by five 20-over matches against Sri Lanka to round out the 2020-21 home season. The women's Ashes will open with the test match in Canberra from Jan 27-30, followed by three T20s and three one-dayers in February.





The world champion Southern Stars will also host India in a one-day series with dates yet to be confirmed.