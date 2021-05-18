Anna University issues notification for MBA, MCA

Chennai :

In its notification, the institution said that MBA specialisations in general management, technology management, marketing management, human resource management, financial services management, health services management, hospitality and tourism management and operations management will be offered at the Centre for Distance Education (CDE) in Anna University.





Similarly, MCA and M Sc degree programme will also be offered via CDE. Accordingly, for MBA specialisation and MCA courses, candidates will have to appear for distance education entrance test conducted by the university. However, for the M Sc programme, there will not be any entrance test for the students.





The entrance test will be held for both courses shortly at Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Nagercoil, Tiruchy, and Villupuram. However, for the MCA programme, the entrance test will be held only in the state capital.





The study centres will be in the places where the entrance test was held.





UG admissions later; accreditation work only after July





Sources from the university further said that since Class 12 board exams were not conducted, the notification of UG admissions will be issued later.





Meanwhile, the inspection of the committee, which was constituted to give affiliation/accreditation to the colleges, will be conducted only after July this year.