Govt urged to work out plan to protect kids from 3rd wave

Chennai :

The first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy said: “Based on some media reports that children may be more vulnerable to the virus immediately or in the forthcoming months, some further plans need to be put in place by the State and the Union Territory to tackle the issue, though it is hoped that the third wave does not hit us.”





“Children are more difficult to control, even if they are admitted to hospitals and beds are available. Children need additional care and may not respond to unknown persons instructing them in the absence of their parents or known relatives. This area needs to be addressed so that there is a plan in place should the pandemic divert its attention to children in the near future,” the Chief Justice stressed.





However, on noting that unfortunately, on the vaccination front, there appears to be a standstill and it is unlikely that a full-fledged vaccination drive can be undertaken before adequate supplies are received, the bench said: “The State-wise allocation of Remdesivir till May 23, 2021, indicates 3,50,000 vials for Tamil Nadu and 22,000 for Puducherry. There appear to be certain anomalies in the distribution, particularly on the basis of the positive cases in several States.”