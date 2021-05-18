44-yr-old Tirunelveli CJM loses battle to COVID

Chief Judicial Magistrate in Tirunelveli succumbed to COVID-19 on Sunday night. VM Neesh, 44, was admitted to a private hospital on April 28 after testing positive for COVID.
Madurai: Days after treatment, he was referred to Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital on May 3. His health started deteriorating after his oxygen level fell and despite all treatment, breathed his last on Sunday. Neesh, a native of Madurai who settled down in Thoothukudi, entered the legal profession in 2009 and was appointed the CJM in Tirunelveli on April 26. As he developed COVID symptoms the day after joining, he applied for leave. He’s survived by his wife and two daughters, aged 12 and eight, sources said. The legal fraternity mourned his death and lawyers at the district court stood in silence for two minutes as a mark of respect to the departed soul.
Conversations