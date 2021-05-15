Are Olympics happening in 2021? Federer wants an answer

Lausanne :

The Olympics are scheduled to be held between July 23 and August 8.





"The athletes need a decision: is it happening or isn't it?" asked Federer, who is the joint record holder with Spaniard Rafael Nadal for winning most number of Grand Slam singles titles at 20 apiece.





"It's [the Olympics] difficult. Honestly I don't know what to think. I would love to play in the Olympics, win a medal for Switzerland…that would make me so proud. But if that doesn't happen due to the situation, I would be the first to understand," Federer told Switzerland's Leman Bleu television.





Federer said nothing was clear as of now.





"We're not hearing much. That makes me think the Games will happen, even if I've heard that lots of people in Tokyo are against the Games. But I think what the athletes need is a decision: is it happening or isn't it?" he said.





"At the moment, we have the impression that it will. We know it's a fluid situation. And also you can also decide as an athlete if you want to go. If you feel there's a lot of resistance, maybe it's better not to go. I don't know."





Federer was voicing the concerns of Nadal and 23-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams, who have said that they had not yet made up their minds on competing at the Olympics, given the dynamic situation arising due to the raging pandemic.





Two top Japanese tennis players -- Naomi Osaka and Kei Nishikori -- have also voiced concerns, saying that the risks of holding the Olympics at a time when the pandemic is raging should be carefully discussed.