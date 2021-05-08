Nagaland govt to cut non-development expenditure to fund free COVID vaccination programme

Kohima :

Around Rs 47.68 crore of non-development expenditure ranging from travel and office expenses, motor vehicles and maintenance costs will be mobilised, he said.





''In view of the emerging requirements for mobilising additional funds to provide free COVID-19 vaccine and other related activities, the government directed its departments to cut 20 per cent under the non-development expenditure from the Budget Estimate 2021-22,'' the official said.





The state government has announced that it would provide free vaccines to people in the age group of 18 to 44 years.





The registration process for the inoculation programme is in progress, and the immunisation will commence after the arrival of the vaccines, a health official said.